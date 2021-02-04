$317.99 Million in Sales Expected for Outfront Media Inc. (REIT) (NYSE:OUT) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Outfront Media Inc. (REIT) (NYSE:OUT) to post $317.99 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Outfront Media’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $321.90 million and the lowest is $314.08 million. Outfront Media reported sales of $488.10 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 34.9%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Outfront Media will report full-year sales of $1.22 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.21 billion to $1.22 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $1.48 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.46 billion to $1.51 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Outfront Media.

Outfront Media (NYSE:OUT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.22). Outfront Media had a negative net margin of 1.46% and a negative return on equity of 1.94%. The firm had revenue of $282.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $285.85 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 39.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

OUT has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on shares of Outfront Media from $18.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Outfront Media from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price target on Outfront Media from $18.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Outfront Media presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.89.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OUT. Foundry Partners LLC increased its position in Outfront Media by 36.3% during the 4th quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 17,615 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 4,690 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its stake in shares of Outfront Media by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 156,571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,063,000 after purchasing an additional 25,162 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Outfront Media by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 341,193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,674,000 after buying an additional 923 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Outfront Media in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $412,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Outfront Media by 24.9% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 26,664 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $522,000 after buying an additional 5,314 shares during the period. 90.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of OUT stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $18.86. The stock had a trading volume of 21,125 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,879,027. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a PE ratio of -99.58, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $19.05 and its 200 day moving average is $16.85. Outfront Media has a twelve month low of $7.07 and a twelve month high of $31.18.

About Outfront Media

OUTFRONT leverages the power of technology, location and creativity to connect brands with consumers outside of their homes through one of the largest and most diverse sets of billboard, transit, and mobile assets in North America. Through its technology platform, OUTFRONT will fundamentally change the ways advertisers engage audiences on-the-go.

