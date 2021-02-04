3,209 Shares in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) Purchased by Hills Bank & Trust Co

Hills Bank & Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 3,209 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $413,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GWRE. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of Guidewire Software by 947.8% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,192,953 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,640,000 after purchasing an additional 1,079,102 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Guidewire Software by 331.6% in the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,336,916 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $139,400,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027,156 shares during the period. Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY bought a new stake in shares of Guidewire Software in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,266,000. Stockbridge Partners LLC grew its position in Guidewire Software by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Stockbridge Partners LLC now owns 4,483,640 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $467,509,000 after acquiring an additional 332,373 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Route One Investment Company L.P. grew its position in Guidewire Software by 37.5% during the 3rd quarter. Route One Investment Company L.P. now owns 913,298 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $95,230,000 after acquiring an additional 249,000 shares during the last quarter.

Get Guidewire Software alerts:

Guidewire Software stock traded up $1.39 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $120.51. 7,734 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 572,107. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -305.44 and a beta of 1.36. Guidewire Software, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $71.64 and a fifty-two week high of $134.21. The company has a quick ratio of 7.27, a current ratio of 7.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $125.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $115.17.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 7th. The technology company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.22. The business had revenue of $169.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $164.60 million. Guidewire Software had a positive return on equity of 0.81% and a negative net margin of 4.29%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.13 EPS. Research analysts expect that Guidewire Software, Inc. will post -1 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on GWRE shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Guidewire Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $133.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Guidewire Software from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.33.

In other news, insider James Winston King sold 1,481 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.10, for a total value of $185,273.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,138 shares in the company, valued at approximately $892,963.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Priscilla Hung sold 2,560 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.10, for a total value of $320,256.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 10,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,265,886.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,521 shares of company stock worth $1,827,021 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

About Guidewire Software

Guidewire Software, Inc provides software products for property and casualty insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite comprising Guidewire PolicyCenter, BillingCenter, and ClaimCenter applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform, which offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers.

Read More: Using the New Google Finance Tool



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GWRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE).

Receive News & Ratings for Guidewire Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guidewire Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.