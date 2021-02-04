3,367 Shares in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) Acquired by Kestra Advisory Services LLC

Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 3,367 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $402,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PTC. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in PTC by 1.2% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 18,733 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,548,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in PTC by 24.1% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 26,916 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,226,000 after buying an additional 5,223 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in PTC by 13.5% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,177 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,917,000 after buying an additional 2,763 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC purchased a new stake in PTC in the third quarter valued at approximately $548,000. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its stake in PTC by 12.0% in the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 9,103 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $753,000 after buying an additional 978 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PTC stock opened at $138.13 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $124.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $99.39. PTC Inc. has a 1-year low of $43.90 and a 1-year high of $141.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.11 billion, a PE ratio of 122.24, a P/E/G ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The technology company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.31. PTC had a return on equity of 16.53% and a net margin of 8.96%. The firm had revenue of $429.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $382.18 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.57 earnings per share. PTC’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that PTC Inc. will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PTC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on PTC from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Mizuho boosted their target price on PTC from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on PTC from $130.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised PTC from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $88.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on PTC from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $118.44.

In other PTC news, CEO James E. Heppelmann sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.96, for a total value of $2,054,400.00. Also, CFO Kristian Talvitie sold 6,163 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.97, for a total value of $665,419.11. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 26,618 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,873,945.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 42,299 shares of company stock worth $5,393,206 in the last three months. 10.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PTC Inc operates as software and services company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Software Products and Professional Services. It offers ThingWorx, an IIoT platform that enables customers to address digital transformation of their operations, products, and services; ThingWorx Solution Central, a centralized portal in the cloud that allows users of ThingWorx to discover, deploy, and manage ThingWorx applications; and ThingWorx Kepware, which enables users to connect, manage, monitor, and control disparate devices and software applications.

