3,414 Shares in Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) Acquired by Institute for Wealth Management LLC.

Institute for Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 3,414 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $598,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Seagen during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $235,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Seagen by 32,100.0% during the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 966 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $169,000 after acquiring an additional 963 shares in the last quarter. Nwam LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Seagen during the 4th quarter worth approximately $287,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Seagen by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,783 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,893,000 after acquiring an additional 1,912 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Seagen by 25.1% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 135,213 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $26,262,000 after acquiring an additional 27,136 shares in the last quarter. 87.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SGEN opened at $163.46 on Thursday. Seagen Inc. has a 12-month low of $90.57 and a 12-month high of $213.94. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $181.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $176.52. The company has a market capitalization of $29.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.22 and a beta of 1.11.

SGEN has been the topic of several recent research reports. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on Seagen from $204.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 30th. TheStreet upgraded Seagen from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Seagen in a report on Friday, October 16th. JMP Securities increased their price target on Seagen from $200.00 to $216.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Seagen in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $213.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $181.80.

In related news, insider Vaughn B. Himes sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.76, for a total transaction of $1,454,080.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jean I. Liu sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $900,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 65,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,747,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 146,664 shares of company stock worth $26,841,697 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 31.10% of the company’s stock.

Seagen Profile

Seagen Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company markets ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas; and PADCEV, an ADC composed of an anti-Nectin-4 monoclonal antibody for the treatment of metastatic urothelial cancers.

