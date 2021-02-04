350 Shares in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) Acquired by Heritage Wealth Advisors

Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 350 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $153,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TYL. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in Tyler Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in Tyler Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 48.3% in the 3rd quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 89 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 840.0% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 94 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Tyler Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.99% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TYL opened at $427.56 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $17.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.97, a PEG ratio of 6.48 and a beta of 0.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $431.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $389.69. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $247.22 and a 1-year high of $466.21.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The technology company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $285.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $284.07 million. Tyler Technologies had a net margin of 16.71% and a return on equity of 9.91%. Tyler Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.35 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Tyler Technologies from $375.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Tyler Technologies from $380.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 5th. JMP Securities upped their price objective on Tyler Technologies from $365.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Tyler Technologies from $355.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $366.82.

In other news, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 6,417 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $445.01, for a total value of $2,855,629.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 47,836 shares in the company, valued at $21,287,498.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO H Lynn Moore, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $412.28, for a total transaction of $4,122,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 75,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,311,429.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 72,341 shares of company stock worth $31,422,329 in the last 90 days. 3.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Enterprise Software; and Appraisal and Tax. It offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; and student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools.

