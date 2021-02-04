360 DigiTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:QFIN) Short Interest Down 21.1% in January

360 DigiTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:QFIN) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 852,300 shares, a decrease of 21.1% from the December 31st total of 1,080,000 shares. Approximately 0.8% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,030,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

NASDAQ:QFIN traded up $0.55 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $19.52. The stock had a trading volume of 31,791 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,918,578. 360 DigiTech has a one year low of $6.37 and a one year high of $19.60. The company has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.30 and a beta of 0.71. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $13.43 and a 200 day moving average of $12.72.

Get 360 DigiTech alerts:

360 DigiTech (NASDAQ:QFIN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 18th. The company reported $8.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.56 by $2.78. 360 DigiTech had a return on equity of 38.38% and a net margin of 21.69%. The company had revenue of $545.47 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that 360 DigiTech will post 3.32 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in QFIN. FMR LLC grew its stake in 360 DigiTech by 3.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,061,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,447,000 after purchasing an additional 37,295 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in 360 DigiTech by 16.8% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 146,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,568,000 after buying an additional 21,034 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in 360 DigiTech during the second quarter worth $244,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in 360 DigiTech during the second quarter worth $1,308,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in 360 DigiTech during the second quarter worth $351,000. 39.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on QFIN shares. Zacks Investment Research raised 360 DigiTech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 27th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on 360 DigiTech in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, 360 DigiTech currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.35.

About 360 DigiTech

360 DigiTech, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of digital consumer finance platform. It provides tailored online consumer finance products to prime, underserved borrowers funded primarily by its funding partners. The company proprietary technology platform supports full transaction lifecycle from credit application through settlement.

Recommended Story: Correction

Receive News & Ratings for 360 DigiTech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 360 DigiTech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.