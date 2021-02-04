360 DigiTech (NASDAQ:QFIN) Stock Price Up 5.2%

360 DigiTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:QFIN)’s stock price rose 5.2% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $20.40 and last traded at $19.96. Approximately 3,750,306 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 88% from the average daily volume of 1,998,300 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.97.

QFIN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of 360 DigiTech in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of 360 DigiTech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, November 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.35.

The company has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a PE ratio of 7.68 and a beta of 0.71. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.74.

360 DigiTech (NASDAQ:QFIN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 18th. The company reported $8.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.56 by $2.78. The business had revenue of $545.47 million during the quarter. 360 DigiTech had a net margin of 21.69% and a return on equity of 38.38%. On average, equities analysts predict that 360 DigiTech, Inc. will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in 360 DigiTech by 161.2% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 2,373 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in 360 DigiTech during the 3rd quarter worth $143,000. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in 360 DigiTech in the third quarter valued at $239,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in 360 DigiTech in the second quarter valued at $351,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in 360 DigiTech in the third quarter valued at $448,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.42% of the company’s stock.

360 DigiTech, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of digital consumer finance platform. It provides tailored online consumer finance products to prime, underserved borrowers funded primarily by its funding partners. The company proprietary technology platform supports full transaction lifecycle from credit application through settlement.

