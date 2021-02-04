44,529 Shares in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGIT) Acquired by High Note Wealth LLC

High Note Wealth LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGIT) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 44,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,091,000. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares comprises approximately 1.3% of High Note Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Investors Research Corp boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 54.5% during the 4th quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 468 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 92.3% during the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 498 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 337.8% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 858 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 662 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares stock traded down $0.02 on Thursday, hitting $68.89. 2,634 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 920,923. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $66.70 and a 1 year high of $70.86. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.75.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares Profile

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

