44,629 Shares in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) Purchased by Falcon Wealth Planning

Falcon Wealth Planning purchased a new position in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 44,629 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $1,894,000. The Bank of New York Mellon makes up about 1.1% of Falcon Wealth Planning’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BK. Trust Co. of Oklahoma acquired a new position in The Bank of New York Mellon in the third quarter valued at approximately $461,000. Hikari Power Ltd boosted its stake in The Bank of New York Mellon by 23.0% in the third quarter. Hikari Power Ltd now owns 563,710 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $19,358,000 after acquiring an additional 105,500 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new position in The Bank of New York Mellon in the third quarter valued at approximately $18,911,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new position in The Bank of New York Mellon in the third quarter valued at approximately $136,000. Finally, Whitener Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in The Bank of New York Mellon by 18.4% in the third quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,440 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on BK. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on The Bank of New York Mellon from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on The Bank of New York Mellon from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Barclays boosted their price objective on The Bank of New York Mellon from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded The Bank of New York Mellon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut The Bank of New York Mellon from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $43.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The Bank of New York Mellon presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.03.

NYSE:BK traded up $0.94 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $42.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 184,734 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,281,596. The company has a market cap of $37.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a one year low of $26.40 and a one year high of $47.63. The business’s 50-day moving average is $42.52 and its 200-day moving average is $38.39.

The Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.84 billion. The Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 23.09% and a return on equity of 9.89%. The business’s revenue was down 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.01 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 3.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 1st will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 29th. The Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.85%.

About The Bank of New York Mellon

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services to in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Investment Management and Investment Services. The Investment Service segment offers custody, accounting, exchange-traded funds services, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, brokerage and data analytics, clearing, trading, investment, wealth and retirement solutions, technology and enterprise data management, corporate trust, depositary receipts, payments, receivables processing and payables management, trade finance and processing, and collateral management services.

