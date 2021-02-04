48,107 Shares in Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AJRD) Acquired by Hemington Wealth Management

Hemington Wealth Management acquired a new position in Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AJRD) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 48,107 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,542,000. Aerojet Rocketdyne accounts for 1.2% of Hemington Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Hemington Wealth Management owned approximately 0.06% of Aerojet Rocketdyne at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Scout Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne by 103.5% during the third quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 634,190 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $25,298,000 after buying an additional 322,621 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne by 144.6% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 500,473 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $19,964,000 after acquiring an additional 295,824 shares in the last quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne in the fourth quarter valued at $10,015,000. Reinhart Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne by 23.9% in the fourth quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. now owns 839,341 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $44,359,000 after acquiring an additional 162,035 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC raised its stake in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne by 734.6% in the fourth quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC now owns 84,566 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,469,000 after acquiring an additional 74,434 shares in the last quarter.

Get Aerojet Rocketdyne alerts:

Shares of AJRD traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $53.22. 9,572 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,860,076. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $51.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.75. Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.15 and a twelve month high of $57.27. The company has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.77 and a beta of 0.49.

AJRD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut Aerojet Rocketdyne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Aerojet Rocketdyne from $51.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Truist Financial cut Aerojet Rocketdyne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on Aerojet Rocketdyne from $54.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Truist cut Aerojet Rocketdyne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the company from $54.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.83.

Aerojet Rocketdyne Profile

Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aerospace and defense products and systems in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Aerospace and Defense, and Real Estate. The Aerospace and Defense segment offers aerospace and defense products and systems for the United States government, including the Department of Defense, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration, and aerospace and defense prime contractors.

Featured Article: Net Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Aerojet Rocketdyne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aerojet Rocketdyne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.