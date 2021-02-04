4,945 Shares in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI) Bought by Black Swift Group LLC

Black Swift Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 4,945 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $314,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HASI. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital during the 4th quarter worth $82,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital during the 3rd quarter worth $101,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.72% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Nathaniel Rose sold 10,697 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.51, for a total value of $529,608.47. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 206,922 shares in the company, valued at $10,244,708.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Daniel K. Mcmahon sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.56, for a total value of $495,600.00. In the last quarter, insiders sold 63,429 shares of company stock worth $3,390,682. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HASI traded down $0.51 on Thursday, hitting $61.18. The stock had a trading volume of 13,851 shares, compared to its average volume of 822,380. The business’s fifty day moving average is $64.62 and its 200 day moving average is $49.04. The company has a market cap of $4.61 billion, a PE ratio of 42.73, a P/E/G ratio of 7.86 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a quick ratio of 34.85, a current ratio of 34.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.01 and a 52 week high of $72.42.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.10. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital had a return on equity of 9.07% and a net margin of 58.73%. Equities analysts predict that Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HASI has been the subject of several research reports. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Roth Capital increased their price target on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. B. Riley increased their price target on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.00.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc provides capital and services to the energy efficiency, renewable energy, and other sustainable infrastructure markets in the United States. The company's projects include energy efficiency projects that reduce a building's or facility's energy usage or cost through the use of solar generation, including heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems, as well as lighting, energy controls, roofs, windows, building shells, and/or combined heat and power systems.

