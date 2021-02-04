4,954 Shares in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) Purchased by Falcon Wealth Planning

Falcon Wealth Planning acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 4,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $653,000. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF accounts for approximately 0.4% of Falcon Wealth Planning’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IWN. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Accel Wealth Management bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 41.0% in the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 8,000.0% in the fourth quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IWN traded up $2.73 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $145.94. The stock had a trading volume of 73,215 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,056,618. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $137.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $116.23. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $69.27 and a 12 month high of $145.61.

About iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

