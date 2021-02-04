499 Shares in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS) Acquired by Bellwether Advisors LLC

Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IJS. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $252,000. First PREMIER Bank purchased a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 40.0% in the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the period. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY purchased a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $285,000. Finally, Bangor Savings Bank raised its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 1.8% in the third quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 5,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $723,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA IJS opened at $88.14 on Thursday. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a one year low of $42.81 and a one year high of $91.08. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $85.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $101.47.

About iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

