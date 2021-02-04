4NEW (KWATT) Trading Up 106.7% This Week

4NEW (CURRENCY:KWATT) traded 31.2% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on February 4th. In the last seven days, 4NEW has traded up 106.7% against the dollar. One 4NEW token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. 4NEW has a market capitalization of $17,752.31 and approximately $1,751.00 worth of 4NEW was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.34 or 0.00065476 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 44.8% against the dollar and now trades at $479.62 or 0.01290147 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 17.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.89 or 0.00056193 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00005825 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.00 or 0.00043029 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1,935.44 or 0.05206165 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002692 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.90 or 0.00015858 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.69 or 0.00020684 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0641 or 0.00000172 BTC.

4NEW Token Profile

4NEW is a token. 4NEW’s total supply is 150,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 61,152,763 tokens. The official website for 4NEW is 4new.io. 4NEW’s official Twitter account is @4newcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for 4NEW is /r/4newNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

4NEW Token Trading

4NEW can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 4NEW directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade 4NEW should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy 4NEW using one of the exchanges listed above.

