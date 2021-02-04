5,252 Shares in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Acquired by Novare Capital Management LLC

Novare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 5,252 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $483,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of IJR. Kanawha Capital Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 16,157 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,485,000 after buying an additional 960 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1,042.3% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,354,768 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $124,503,000 after buying an additional 1,236,166 shares during the period. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 81,227 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,465,000 after buying an additional 7,342 shares during the period. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC boosted its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC now owns 6,406 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $588,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the period. Finally, EQ LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $7,693,000.

Get iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $99.93 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $96.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.36. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $47.52 and a 12-month high of $103.43.

About iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading: Why is the LIBOR significant?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.