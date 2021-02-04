605 Shares in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) Acquired by IVC Wealth Advisors LLC

IVC Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Novare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Roku during the fourth quarter worth approximately $249,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Roku by 33.4% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,216,000 after buying an additional 5,441 shares during the last quarter. Ocean Capital Management LLC grew its position in Roku by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Ocean Capital Management LLC now owns 9,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,114,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Roku in the fourth quarter worth approximately $613,000. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Roku in the fourth quarter worth approximately $344,000. 64.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on ROKU. Macquarie lifted their price target on shares of Roku from $275.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Roku from $375.00 to $460.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Roku in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $475.00 price target on the stock. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Roku from $120.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of Roku to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Roku currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $303.22.

ROKU stock opened at $430.49 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Roku, Inc. has a 1 year low of $58.22 and a 1 year high of $448.17. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $379.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $247.89. The firm has a market cap of $54.64 billion, a PE ratio of -509.02 and a beta of 1.95.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.51. Roku had a negative net margin of 6.53% and a negative return on equity of 11.15%. The business had revenue of $451.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $367.48 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.22) EPS. Roku’s quarterly revenue was up 73.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Roku, Inc. will post -0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Roku news, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 345,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.63, for a total transaction of $110,962,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 345,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $110,962,350. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Alan S. Henricks sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total transaction of $587,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,712,445. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 563,509 shares of company stock valued at $174,121,860. 22.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live sports, music, news, and others. As of December 31, 2019, the company had 36.9 million active accounts.

