$608.32 Million in Sales Expected for Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) will post sales of $608.32 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Viasat’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $637.70 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $577.08 million. Viasat reported sales of $588.22 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.4%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Viasat will report full-year sales of $2.29 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.17 billion to $2.39 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $2.64 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.37 billion to $2.92 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Viasat.

Viasat (NASDAQ:VSAT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $554.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $568.79 million. Viasat had a negative net margin of 0.05% and a negative return on equity of 0.06%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.33 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Viasat from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Viasat presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.17.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VSAT. Baupost Group LLC MA grew its stake in Viasat by 18.6% during the third quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 16,288,959 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $560,177,000 after acquiring an additional 2,556,891 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Viasat by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,712,501 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $196,455,000 after buying an additional 608,641 shares in the last quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Viasat by 95.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. now owns 459,068 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $15,787,000 after buying an additional 223,659 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in shares of Viasat by 56.9% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 179,167 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $6,162,000 after buying an additional 65,006 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Viasat in the 3rd quarter worth $1,982,000. 80.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ VSAT traded up $1.22 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $48.96. The stock had a trading volume of 36,688 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,075,098. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $36.49 and a 200-day moving average of $36.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.63. The company has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,387.00 and a beta of 1.21. Viasat has a 12-month low of $25.10 and a 12-month high of $68.40.

Viasat Company Profile

Viasat, Inc provides broadband and communications products and services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Satellite Services, Commercial Networks, and Government Systems. The company's Satellite Services segment offers satellite-based fixed broadband services, including broadband internet access and voice over internet protocol services to consumers and businesses; in-flight entertainment, internet, and aviation software services to commercial airlines; community internet services; and mobile broadband services, including satellite-based internet services to energy offshore vessels, cruise ships, consumer ferries, and yachts.

