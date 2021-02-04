61,364 Shares in iShares GNMA Bond ETF (NASDAQ:GNMA) Bought by Prosperity Planning Inc.

Prosperity Planning Inc. purchased a new position in iShares GNMA Bond ETF (NASDAQ:GNMA) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 61,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,130,000. iShares GNMA Bond ETF makes up about 2.7% of Prosperity Planning Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares GNMA Bond ETF by 10.5% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 5,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in iShares GNMA Bond ETF by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 21,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares GNMA Bond ETF by 4.7% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $783,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares during the last quarter. CCG Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares GNMA Bond ETF by 4.3% during the third quarter. CCG Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,473,000 after purchasing an additional 1,194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foster & Motley Inc. increased its stake in iShares GNMA Bond ETF by 37.7% during the third quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 5,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 1,623 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares GNMA Bond ETF alerts:

GNMA stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Thursday, hitting $50.82. 100 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 92,075. iShares GNMA Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $48.94 and a 52 week high of $55.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $50.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.93.

Recommended Story: Consumer behavior in bull markets

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GNMA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares GNMA Bond ETF (NASDAQ:GNMA).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares GNMA Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares GNMA Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.