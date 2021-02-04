716 Shares in Quaker Chemical Co. (NYSE:KWR) Bought by Heritage Wealth Advisors

Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Quaker Chemical Co. (NYSE:KWR) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 716 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $181,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in KWR. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Quaker Chemical by 15.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 129,480 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $24,037,000 after acquiring an additional 17,472 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Quaker Chemical by 2.9% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 40,365 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $7,254,000 after buying an additional 1,133 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Quaker Chemical by 74.8% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 6,100 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,096,000 after buying an additional 2,610 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Quaker Chemical by 2.3% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,130 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,360,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in Quaker Chemical during the third quarter valued at about $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Quaker Chemical alerts:

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on KWR. Sidoti began coverage on Quaker Chemical in a research report on Monday, December 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Quaker Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $304.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. TheStreet raised Quaker Chemical from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Quaker Chemical in a research report on Friday, December 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $285.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $248.00.

KWR stock opened at $277.14 on Thursday. Quaker Chemical Co. has a twelve month low of $108.14 and a twelve month high of $283.54. The company has a market cap of $4.94 billion, a PE ratio of 769.85 and a beta of 1.52. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $262.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $221.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Quaker Chemical (NYSE:KWR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.62. The firm had revenue of $367.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $331.23 million. Quaker Chemical had a net margin of 0.45% and a return on equity of 6.63%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.56 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Quaker Chemical Co. will post 4.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 15th were paid a dividend of $0.395 per share. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 14th. Quaker Chemical’s dividend payout ratio is 27.10%.

Quaker Chemical Company Profile

Quaker Chemical Corporation develops, produces, and markets various formulated chemical specialty products for a range of heavy industrial and manufacturing applications. It operates through four segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; Asia/Pacific; and Global Specialty Businesses. The company offers metal removal fluids, cleaning fluids, corrosion inhibitors, metal drawing and forming fluids, die cast mold releases, heat treatment and quenchants, metal forging fluids, hydraulic fluids, specialty greases, offshore sub-sea energy control fluids, rolling lubricants, rod and wire drawing fluids, and surface treatment chemicals.

See Also: What do I need to know about analyst ratings?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Quaker Chemical Co. (NYSE:KWR).

Receive News & Ratings for Quaker Chemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quaker Chemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.