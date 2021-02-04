761 Shares in Franklin LibertyQ U.S. Equity ETF (BATS:FLQL) Purchased by International Assets Investment Management LLC

International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Franklin LibertyQ U.S. Equity ETF (BATS:FLQL) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLQL. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Franklin LibertyQ U.S. Equity ETF by 46.0% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $886,000 after purchasing an additional 8,031 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Franklin LibertyQ U.S. Equity ETF by 23.4% during the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 82,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,879,000 after purchasing an additional 15,690 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Franklin LibertyQ U.S. Equity ETF by 107.9% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 84,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,946,000 after purchasing an additional 43,997 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Franklin LibertyQ U.S. Equity ETF by 3.2% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,197,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,638,000 after purchasing an additional 36,964 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Franklin LibertyQ U.S. Equity ETF by 5.7% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 242,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,421,000 after purchasing an additional 13,093 shares during the period.

Franklin LibertyQ U.S. Equity ETF stock opened at $37.92 on Thursday. Franklin LibertyQ U.S. Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $25.40 and a 52 week high of $30.32. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $37.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.01.

