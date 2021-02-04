800 Shares in National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) Purchased by Key Financial Inc

Key Financial Inc bought a new position in National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new position in shares of National Retail Properties in the third quarter worth $27,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in National Retail Properties during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in National Retail Properties during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of National Retail Properties in the third quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of National Retail Properties in the third quarter valued at about $47,000. 89.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered National Retail Properties from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $41.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on National Retail Properties from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of National Retail Properties in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James upgraded National Retail Properties from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of National Retail Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. National Retail Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.71.

In other National Retail Properties news, COO Stephen A. Horn, Jr. sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.07, for a total value of $588,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 129,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,459,465.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Michelle Lynn Miller sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.68, for a total transaction of $39,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 40,475 shares in the company, valued at $1,606,048. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 35,034 shares of company stock worth $1,433,626. Company insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NNN opened at $40.42 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.02 billion, a PE ratio of 32.86 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.41. National Retail Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.04 and a 1 year high of $58.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 7.03 and a quick ratio of 7.03.

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.36). The business had revenue of $158.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $164.80 million. National Retail Properties had a return on equity of 6.09% and a net margin of 35.97%. National Retail Properties’s revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that National Retail Properties, Inc. will post 2.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 28th. National Retail Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.36%.

National Retail Properties Profile

National Retail Properties invests primarily in high-quality retail properties subject generally to long-term, net leases. As of September 30, 2020, the company owned 3,114 properties in 48 states with a gross leasable area of approximately 32.4 million square feet and with a weighted average remaining lease term of 10.7 years.

