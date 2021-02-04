883 Shares in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) Purchased by Perigon Wealth Management LLC

Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 883 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock, valued at approximately $115,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in Citrix Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $98,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in Citrix Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $303,000. CWM LLC grew its position in Citrix Systems by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 186,175 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $24,221,000 after acquiring an additional 10,046 shares in the last quarter. QV Investors Inc. grew its position in Citrix Systems by 92.1% in the 4th quarter. QV Investors Inc. now owns 53,930 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $7,016,000 after acquiring an additional 25,860 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Trust Co. grew its position in Citrix Systems by 69.4% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 50,107 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $6,519,000 after acquiring an additional 20,531 shares in the last quarter. 87.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CTXS stock opened at $132.39 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $131.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $132.86. The stock has a market cap of $16.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.41, a PEG ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.27. Citrix Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $100.31 and a fifty-two week high of $173.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.18.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The cloud computing company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $810.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $781.55 million. Citrix Systems had a return on equity of 391.74% and a net margin of 18.52%. The firm’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.71 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Citrix Systems, Inc. will post 3.93 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. This is a boost from Citrix Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Citrix Systems’s payout ratio is currently 33.90%.

In other Citrix Systems news, EVP Mark J. Ferrer sold 2,098 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.31, for a total value of $260,802.38. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 47,604 shares in the company, valued at $5,917,653.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Sridhar Mullapudi sold 272 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.59, for a total value of $34,432.48. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,228,996.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 55,786 shares of company stock valued at $7,628,604. 0.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CTXS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price objective on Citrix Systems from $195.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Citrix Systems from $145.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Citrix Systems in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $146.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Citrix Systems from $185.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Citrix Systems from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.54.

About Citrix Systems

Citrix Systems, Inc provides workspace, networking, and professional services worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops; Citrix Content Collaboration, a cloud-based file sharing and storage solution, which provides enterprise-class data services on various corporate and personal mobile devices for businesses; Citrix Endpoint Management for mobility and device management capabilities; and Workspace Intelligence that customizes and streamlines user workflows, as well as microapp creation with low-code tooling, automates tasks and functions.

