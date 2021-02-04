883 Shares in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Bought by HYA Advisors Inc

HYA Advisors Inc bought a new position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 883 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fulton Bank N. A. lifted its stake in Deere & Company by 19.2% in the 3rd quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. now owns 3,412 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $756,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its stake in Deere & Company by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 2,069 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $459,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. purchased a new stake in Deere & Company in the 3rd quarter worth $1,837,000. Nadler Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Deere & Company by 30.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nadler Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,295 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $509,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chesley Taft & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Deere & Company in the 3rd quarter worth $277,000. 66.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DE stock traded up $6.83 on Thursday, reaching $307.97. 41,612 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,686,795. The company has a market cap of $96.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $284.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $238.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.24. Deere & Company has a 1 year low of $106.14 and a 1 year high of $306.96.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.95. The business had revenue of $8.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.30 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 22.17%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 13.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.98%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on DE shares. Argus upped their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $220.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Monday, November 30th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $255.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a research note on Monday, December 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $296.00 price objective for the company. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $250.00 to $263.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $276.05.

In other Deere & Company news, SVP Mary K.W. Jones sold 27,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.43, for a total value of $7,156,554.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 87,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,410,568.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Ryan D. Campbell sold 14,413 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.22, for a total transaction of $3,793,789.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 9,440 shares in the company, valued at $2,484,796.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 121,468 shares of company stock valued at $31,836,175. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Deere & Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment provides various agriculture and turf equipment, and related service parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; tillage, seeding, and application equipment comprising sprayers, nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery; self-propelled forage harvesters and attachments, balers, and mowers; riding lawn equipment, golf course equipment, utility vehicles, and commercial mowing equipment along with associated implements; integrated agricultural solutions and precision technologies; and other outdoor power products.

