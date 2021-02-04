9,543 Shares in Tredegar Co. (NYSE:TG) Purchased by Pacer Advisors Inc.

Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Tredegar Co. (NYSE:TG) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 9,543 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $159,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tredegar by 74.2% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,253 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 960 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Tredegar by 207.4% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,854 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 4,624 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in Tredegar during the third quarter valued at approximately $177,000. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new stake in Tredegar during the third quarter valued at approximately $183,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Tredegar during the third quarter valued at approximately $189,000. Institutional investors own 64.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TG stock opened at $14.76 on Thursday. Tredegar Co. has a 1 year low of $11.31 and a 1 year high of $23.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.66. The company has a market cap of $494.43 million, a PE ratio of -6.20 and a beta of 1.04.

Tredegar (NYSE:TG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Tredegar had a positive return on equity of 13.52% and a negative net margin of 9.27%. The business had revenue of $177.92 million for the quarter.

Tredegar Company Profile

Tredegar Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells polyethylene (PE) plastic films, polyester films, and aluminum extrusions worldwide. It operates through PE Films, Flexible Packaging Films, and Aluminum Extrusions segments. The PE Films segment offers personal care materials, such as apertured films and laminate materials for use in feminine hygiene products, baby diapers, and adult incontinence products under the Sure&Soft, Soft Quilt, ComfortAire, ComfortFeel, and FreshFeel brands; elastic films and fabrics for use as components for baby diapers, adult incontinence products, and feminine hygiene products under the ExtraFlex and FlexAire brands; and three-dimensional apertured film transfer layers for baby diapers and adult incontinence products under the AquiSoft, AquiDry, and AquiDry Plus brands.

