AB SKF (publ)’s (SKFRY) “Hold” Rating Reaffirmed at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated their hold rating on shares of AB SKF (publ) (OTCMKTS:SKFRY) in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on SKFRY. Barclays reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of AB SKF (publ) in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of AB SKF (publ) from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating on shares of AB SKF (publ) in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of AB SKF (publ) in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. AB SKF (publ) has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $22.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SKFRY opened at $27.26 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $27.08 and a 200 day moving average of $22.91. The stock has a market cap of $12.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.42. AB SKF has a 12 month low of $11.13 and a 12 month high of $28.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

AB SKF (publ) Company Profile

AB SKF (publ) provides bearings, seals, condition monitoring, and lubrication systems. The company operates in two segments, Industrial and Automotive. It offers products in various categories, such as rolling bearings, mounted bearings and housings, super-precision bearings, slewing bearings, plain bearings, magnetic bearings and systems, industrial seals, automotive seals, lubrication management, maintenance products, condition monitoring systems, power transmission solutions, test and measuring equipment, and vehicle aftermarket products.

