Abacus Planning Group Inc. Acquires 697 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Abacus Planning Group Inc. raised its stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 36,022 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 697 shares during the period. Abacus Planning Group Inc.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $1,092,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Aspiriant LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 34,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,060,000 after buying an additional 837 shares during the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 889,688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,966,000 after buying an additional 88,361 shares during the last quarter. Security Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 852.6% in the 4th quarter. Security Asset Management now owns 8,859 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 7,929 shares during the last quarter. Intersect Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 44,399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,346,000 after buying an additional 4,575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Institute for Wealth Management LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 97,317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,950,000 after purchasing an additional 1,574 shares in the last quarter. 68.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BAC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Bank of America from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bank of America presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.13.

Shares of BAC traded up $0.84 on Thursday, reaching $32.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,130,161 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,898,594. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $280.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.63, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.59. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.04. Bank of America Co. has a 12-month low of $17.95 and a 12-month high of $35.45.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.04. Bank of America had a net margin of 19.50% and a return on equity of 8.00%. The business had revenue of $20.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. Bank of America’s payout ratio is currently 24.49%.

Bank of America announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, January 19th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.90 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Bank of America Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets segments.

