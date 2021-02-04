Abacus Planning Group Inc. Buys 15,000 Shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Abacus Planning Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) by 13.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 126,100 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Abacus Planning Group Inc.’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $1,724,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 151,634,108 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,869,647,000 after purchasing an additional 642,630 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,053,852 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $173,283,000 after purchasing an additional 783,163 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 11,011,671 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $135,774,000 after purchasing an additional 1,462,566 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 8,973,898 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $110,648,000 after acquiring an additional 203,515 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP increased its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 8,171,302 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $100,743,000 after acquiring an additional 146,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Kinder Morgan alerts:

NYSE:KMI traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $14.17. The stock had a trading volume of 121,027 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,123,477. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $14.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 284.80, a P/E/G ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 0.98. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a one year low of $9.42 and a one year high of $22.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.61.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.06 billion. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 6.07% and a net margin of 1.02%. Kinder Morgan’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.26 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 1st will be given a $0.2625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 29th. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.41%. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is currently 110.53%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on KMI. Wolfe Research lowered Kinder Morgan from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $14.00 in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Capital One Financial began coverage on Kinder Morgan in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on Kinder Morgan in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Kinder Morgan from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $13.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, TheStreet raised Kinder Morgan from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.53.

About Kinder Morgan

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

Recommended Story: Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) ETF

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI).

Receive News & Ratings for Kinder Morgan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinder Morgan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.