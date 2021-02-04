Abacus Planning Group Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Abacus Planning Group Inc. cut its holdings in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) by 5.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,623 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 364 shares during the quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc.’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $498,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Heritage Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in Dominion Energy by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 163,288 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $12,279,000 after buying an additional 2,630 shares during the period. Bray Capital Advisors lifted its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 577.8% during the fourth quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 3,755 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 3,201 shares during the last quarter. LNZ Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy during the third quarter worth $9,866,000. Orleans Capital Management Corp LA lifted its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 5.4% during the third quarter. Orleans Capital Management Corp LA now owns 25,595 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,020,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. 67.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:D traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $72.56. The company had a trading volume of 23,617 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,669,219. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The company has a 50-day moving average of $73.38 and a 200 day moving average of $78.15. The company has a market cap of $59.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -3,628.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.30. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $57.79 and a 1 year high of $90.89.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.69 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.19% and a net margin of 0.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.18 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.43%.

In other news, Chairman Thomas F. Farrell II sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.87, for a total transaction of $3,793,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 901,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,369,795.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on D. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Dominion Energy from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $88.00 to $83.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $83.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, December 17th. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $88.00 to $83.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.39.

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and transports energy. The company's Dominion Energy Virginia segment engages in the regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution operations that serve residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina. Its Gas Transmission & Storage segment operates interstate natural gas transmission pipelines and underground storage systems, as well as engages in nonregulated retail natural gas marketing, and development of renewable natural gas and LNG infrastructure.

