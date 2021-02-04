Abacus Planning Group Inc. Has $3.19 Million Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Abacus Planning Group Inc. cut its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,822 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 40 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up about 1.0% of Abacus Planning Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Abacus Planning Group Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $3,192,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its position in Alphabet by 26.1% in the 4th quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 1,901 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,330,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. grew its position in Alphabet by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 34,231 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $59,969,000 after purchasing an additional 3,203 shares during the last quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Alphabet by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,659 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $10,388,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Security Asset Management grew its position in Alphabet by 37.5% in the 4th quarter. Security Asset Management now owns 3,089 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,412,000 after purchasing an additional 842 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Alphabet by 32.8% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,518 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $18,425,000 after purchasing an additional 2,596 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on GOOG shares. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,800.00 to $2,440.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,250.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,150.00 to $2,470.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Cleveland Research raised shares of Alphabet to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,089.57.

GOOG traded down $19.98 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $2,050.09. The company had a trading volume of 47,785 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,866,914. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,013.54 and a twelve month high of $2,116.50. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,787.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,650.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a current ratio of 3.41. The company has a market capitalization of $1.39 trillion, a PE ratio of 40.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.98.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $15.91 by $6.39. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. The company had revenue of $56.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $15.35 EPS. Alphabet’s revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Ann Mather sold 22 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,774.37, for a total transaction of $39,036.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,144 shares in the company, valued at $2,029,879.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 30 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,764.42, for a total transaction of $52,932.60. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,492,699.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,929 shares of company stock valued at $5,288,619. 12.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

