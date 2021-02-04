Abacus Planning Group Inc. Increases Stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

Abacus Planning Group Inc. raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,285 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the period. Abacus Planning Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,455,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. TIAA FSB lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 15,171,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,036,966,000 after purchasing an additional 1,297,678 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,056,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,298,000 after purchasing an additional 13,246 shares during the last quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,348,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,160,000 after acquiring an additional 85,578 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,129,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 631,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,191,000 after buying an additional 22,549 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF stock traded up $0.11 on Thursday, reaching $70.22. 17,405 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,861,596. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $37.73 and a 1-year high of $70.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $69.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.66.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Profile

Santacruz Silver Mining Ltd. is a Canada-based company engaged in the operation, exploration and commercial exploitation of mining concessions in Mexico, with a primary focus on silver, but also, including gold, lead and zinc. The Company is focused on its producing property, the Rosario Mine. In addition, the Company is also exploring three other mineral properties, being the San Felipe Project, which is an advanced-stage project; the Gavilanes Project, which is an exploration project, and the El Gachi Property, which is an early-stage exploration project.

Recommended Story: Stock Split

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.