Abacus Planning Group Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Abacus Planning Group Inc. lowered its position in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,248 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 75 shares during the period. Abacus Planning Group Inc.’s holdings in Intuit were worth $1,234,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in INTU. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Intuit during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Intuit during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Adams Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Intuit during the third quarter valued at $32,000. Norway Savings Bank bought a new position in shares of Intuit during the third quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Slow Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Intuit during the third quarter valued at $33,000. 84.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Intuit news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 587 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.07, for a total value of $204,317.09. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,923.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 413 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.07, for a total value of $143,752.91. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $190,046.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,803 shares of company stock worth $2,166,769 in the last ninety days. 3.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Intuit from $400.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Intuit from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $310.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Intuit from $405.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Intuit from $405.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Intuit from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $300.00 to $450.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $403.33.

Shares of INTU traded up $4.68 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $384.83. 10,079 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,372,318. The company has a market cap of $101.11 billion, a PE ratio of 51.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.99. Intuit Inc. has a 52-week low of $187.68 and a 52-week high of $398.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $374.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $341.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a current ratio of 3.09.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 18th. The software maker reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.90. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 40.29% and a net margin of 25.10%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 5.87 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 11th were given a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 8th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.98%.

Intuit Company Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, and Strategic Partner.

