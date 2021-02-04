Abacus Planning Group Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU)

Abacus Planning Group Inc. lessened its position in shares of TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) by 12.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,172 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc.’s holdings in TransUnion were worth $414,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,760 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $937,000 after buying an additional 424 shares during the period. Intersect Capital LLC raised its holdings in TransUnion by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 4,204 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $417,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in TransUnion by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 437,935 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,452,000 after purchasing an additional 37,301 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in TransUnion in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its holdings in TransUnion by 93.8% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 53,479 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,915,000 after purchasing an additional 25,890 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.63% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider John T. Danaher sold 21,178 shares of TransUnion stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.54, for a total transaction of $1,938,634.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 42,796 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,917,545.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Richard Dane Mauldin sold 790 shares of TransUnion stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.89, for a total transaction of $74,963.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,630,779.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 78,020 shares of company stock worth $7,321,037. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TRU traded up $1.57 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $93.80. 3,212 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,158,879. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. TransUnion has a 1 year low of $52.50 and a 1 year high of $102.80. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $89.82. The stock has a market cap of $17.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.01, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.25.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on TransUnion from $90.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on TransUnion in a research note on Friday, January 29th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on TransUnion from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded TransUnion from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded TransUnion from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.50.

TransUnion Profile

TransUnion provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytics, such as credit and other scores, as well as decisioning services for businesses.

