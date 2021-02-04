Abacus Planning Group Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Abacus Planning Group Inc. decreased its position in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) by 12.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,177 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $308,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FIS. Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new position in Fidelity National Information Services during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 71.0% in the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 183 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 628.0% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 182 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Dimension Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors own 90.53% of the company’s stock.

In other Fidelity National Information Services news, CAO Christopher A. Thompson sold 1,591 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.70, for a total transaction of $222,262.70. Also, COO Ido Gileadi sold 20,007 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $2,901,015.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 25,442 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,689,090. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 68,161 shares of company stock valued at $9,776,812 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on FIS shares. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $167.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $136.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $170.00 to $166.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Fidelity National Information Services currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $161.41.

FIS traded up $1.57 during trading on Thursday, hitting $133.14. 27,244 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,152,859. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $91.68 and a twelve month high of $158.21. The company has a market cap of $82.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -730.94, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $135.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $142.20.

Fidelity National Information Services announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Monday, February 1st that permits the company to repurchase 100,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization permits the information technology services provider to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. This is an increase from Fidelity National Information Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is 24.96%.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc operates as a financial services technology company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers merchant acquiring, integrated payment, and global e-commerce solutions.

