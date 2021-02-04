Abacus Planning Group Inc. Sells 200 Shares of Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR)

Abacus Planning Group Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR) by 12.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,449 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc.’s holdings in Varian Medical Systems were worth $254,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VAR. Segantii Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Varian Medical Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $172,648,000. Pentwater Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Varian Medical Systems in the third quarter worth about $137,600,000. Carlson Capital L P purchased a new stake in shares of Varian Medical Systems in the third quarter worth about $133,193,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Varian Medical Systems by 11,485.3% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 587,260 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $101,009,000 after buying an additional 582,191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ARP Americas LP purchased a new stake in shares of Varian Medical Systems in the third quarter worth about $78,971,000. 86.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Varian Medical Systems stock traded up $0.43 on Thursday, hitting $176.19. The stock had a trading volume of 3,686 shares, compared to its average volume of 787,351. Varian Medical Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $89.62 and a one year high of $176.39. The stock has a market cap of $16.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.99 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $175.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $170.42.

Varian Medical Systems (NYSE:VAR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.04. Varian Medical Systems had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 18.45%. The firm had revenue of $778.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $832.97 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.16 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Varian Medical Systems, Inc. will post 5.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on VAR shares. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Varian Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $178.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 7th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Varian Medical Systems to an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. Barrington Research downgraded shares of Varian Medical Systems from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Varian Medical Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $178.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company. Varian Medical Systems has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $145.55.

In other news, CAO Magnus Momsen sold 15,909 shares of Varian Medical Systems stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.47, for a total value of $2,775,643.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,346,733.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Dow R. Wilson sold 157,515 shares of Varian Medical Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.35, for a total value of $27,462,740.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 203,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,557,810.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 182,585 shares of company stock worth $31,837,170. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Varian Medical Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and services medical devices and software products for treating cancer and other medical conditions worldwide. It operates through Oncology Systems and Proton Solutions segments. The Oncology Systems segment offers hardware and software products for treating cancer with radiotherapy, fixed field intensity-modulated radiation therapy, image-guided radiation therapy, volumetric modulated arc therapy, stereotactic radiosurgery, stereotactic body radiotherapy, artificial intelligence based adaptive radiotherapy, and brachytherapy, as well as quality assurance equipment.

