Abacus Planning Group Inc. Sells 6,800 Shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS)

Abacus Planning Group Inc. trimmed its position in Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS) by 6.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 91,129 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 6,800 shares during the quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc.’s holdings in Sprott Physical Gold Trust were worth $1,375,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Sprott Physical Gold Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,080,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust during the fourth quarter worth $66,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 1.9% during the third quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 53,243 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $801,000 after buying an additional 996 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TIAA FSB lifted its holdings in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 71.1% during the third quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 132,125 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,988,000 after purchasing an additional 54,925 shares during the period.

PHYS stock traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $14.22. The stock had a trading volume of 19,273 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,519,027. Sprott Physical Gold Trust has a 1-year low of $11.18 and a 1-year high of $16.50. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $14.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.05.

Sprott Physical Gold Trust Profile

Sprott Physical Gold Trust is an exchange traded commodity launched and managed by Sprott Asset Management, LP. The fund invests in the commodity markets. It primarily invests in physical gold bullion in London Good Delivery bar form. Sprott Physical Gold Trust was formed on August 28, 2009 and is domiciled in Canada.

