AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Stock Position Lifted by Intersect Capital LLC

Intersect Capital LLC grew its position in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,569 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 635 shares during the period. Intersect Capital LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $2,740,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. lifted its holdings in AbbVie by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 21,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,350,000 after buying an additional 715 shares during the last quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of AbbVie by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC now owns 74,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,971,000 after purchasing an additional 1,553 shares during the period. Kanawha Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of AbbVie by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 161,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,339,000 after purchasing an additional 960 shares during the period. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC raised its position in shares of AbbVie by 66.4% during the 4th quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC now owns 61,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,567,000 after purchasing an additional 24,462 shares during the period. Finally, Watchman Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the 4th quarter worth approximately $224,000. 67.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ABBV has been the topic of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut AbbVie from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on AbbVie from $120.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on AbbVie in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on AbbVie from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on AbbVie from $117.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $113.89.

ABBV opened at $107.70 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $190.14 billion, a PE ratio of 22.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.38. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $106.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $97.08. AbbVie Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $62.55 and a fifty-two week high of $113.41.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $13.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.70 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 439.24% and a net margin of 18.16%. The company’s revenue was up 59.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.21 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Jeffrey Ryan Stewart sold 25,290 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $2,655,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 76,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,007,195. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Richard A. Gonzalez sold 231,604 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.88, for a total value of $22,437,795.52. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 308,884 shares of company stock valued at $30,552,196. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, France, Spain, Italy, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal BehÃ§et's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenstrÃ¶m's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

