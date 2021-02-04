Aben Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ABNAF) Short Interest Update

Aben Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ABNAF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 154,500 shares, a growth of 15.9% from the December 31st total of 133,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 153,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Shares of Aben Resources stock opened at $0.06 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.07. Aben Resources has a 12 month low of $0.03 and a 12 month high of $0.12.

Aben Resources Company Profile

Aben Resources Ltd., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties primarily in British Columbia, Saskatchewan, and Yukon, Canada. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. Its flagship project is the Forrest Kerr Gold project that covers an area of 23,397 hectares located in northwestern British Columbia.

