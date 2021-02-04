Aberdeen Smaller Companies Income Trust (LON:ASCI) Stock Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $308.03

Shares of Aberdeen Smaller Companies Income Trust (LON:ASCI) passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $308.03 and traded as low as $304.00. Aberdeen Smaller Companies Income Trust shares last traded at $305.96, with a volume of 6,657 shares changing hands.

The stock has a market cap of £67.66 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.17. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 308.03 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 278.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.45, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.48.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st were given a GBX 2.06 ($0.03) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 31st. Aberdeen Smaller Companies Income Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.29%.

Aberdeen Smaller Companies Income Trust Company Profile (LON:ASCI)

Aberdeen Smaller Companies Income Trust PLC is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Aberdeen Fund Managers Limited. The fund is managed by Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United Kingdom. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

