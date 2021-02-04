Aberforth Split Level Income ZDP 2024 (ASIZ.L) (LON:ASIZ) Stock Price Up 0.5%

Aberforth Split Level Income ZDP 2024 (ASIZ.L) (LON:ASIZ)’s share price rose 0.5% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 111 ($1.45) and last traded at GBX 110 ($1.44). Approximately 1,289 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 29,839 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 109.50 ($1.43).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.11, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 2.37. The stock has a market capitalization of £34.11 million and a P/E ratio of -39.29. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 108.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 107.73.

About Aberforth Split Level Income ZDP 2024 (ASIZ.L) (LON:ASIZ)

In November 2003, Shareholders of Aberforth Split Level Trust plc (Trust) approved the voluntary liquidation of the Trust. Aberforth Split Level Trust plc operates as an investment trust company. It invests in a diversified portfolio of small UK quoted companies. The Trust's portfolio comprises investments in resources basic industries, general industrials, consumer goods, services, utilities, information technology, and financial sectors.

