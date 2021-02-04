Abraxas Petroleum (NASDAQ:AXAS) Trading Up 8%

Shares of Abraxas Petroleum Co. (NASDAQ:AXAS) were up 8% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $3.06 and last traded at $2.96. Approximately 902,589 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 26% from the average daily volume of 717,313 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.74.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Abraxas Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1.75.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.24.

Abraxas Petroleum (NASDAQ:AXAS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The energy company reported ($0.99) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.96). The company had revenue of $12.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.00 million. Abraxas Petroleum had a negative net margin of 313.53% and a negative return on equity of 61.90%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Abraxas Petroleum Co. will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Abraxas Petroleum during the 4th quarter worth about $68,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Abraxas Petroleum by 6,258.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 312,949 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 308,027 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Abraxas Petroleum by 470.3% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 512,791 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 422,874 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp boosted its position in shares of Abraxas Petroleum by 1.0% during the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 1,290,500 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $188,000 after buying an additional 13,200 shares during the period.

About Abraxas Petroleum

Abraxas Petroleum Corporation, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of oil and gas properties in the United States. The company operates oil and gas assets in the Permian/Delaware Basin, the Rocky Mountain, and South Texas regions.

