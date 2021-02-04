Absher Wealth Management LLC Has $231,000 Stock Holdings in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Absher Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) by 44.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,768 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the period. Absher Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in The Southern were worth $231,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. JustInvest LLC increased its position in shares of The Southern by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 4,539 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 604 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its stake in shares of The Southern by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 51,518 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,165,000 after buying an additional 4,194 shares during the last quarter. Insight Folios Inc boosted its stake in shares of The Southern by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Insight Folios Inc now owns 60,623 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,724,000 after buying an additional 3,342 shares during the last quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in The Southern by 32.5% in the 4th quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 541,597 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,270,000 after purchasing an additional 132,960 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild Investment Corp IL lifted its position in shares of The Southern by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 31,965 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,964,000 after buying an additional 2,033 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.62% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SO traded up $0.41 on Thursday, reaching $59.86. 21,974 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,069,573. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market cap of $63.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.39. The Southern Company has a 52 week low of $41.96 and a 52 week high of $70.76. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.63.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be given a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 12th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.28%. The Southern’s payout ratio is 82.32%.

In related news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.93, for a total transaction of $152,325.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 64,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,929,741.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kimberly S. Greene sold 30,000 shares of The Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.96, for a total transaction of $1,858,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 50,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,116,030.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 35,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,164,100. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

SO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded The Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Southern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Mizuho increased their target price on The Southern from $48.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Barclays increased their price target on The Southern from $61.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded shares of The Southern from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $66.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The Southern has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.00.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy facilities and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

