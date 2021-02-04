Absher Wealth Management LLC Sells 4,728 Shares of Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR)

Absher Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR) by 19.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,030 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock after selling 4,728 shares during the period. Absher Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Tapestry were worth $591,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Eukles Asset Management boosted its holdings in Tapestry by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 23,157 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $720,000 after buying an additional 626 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Tapestry by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 30,095 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $470,000 after buying an additional 692 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN boosted its holdings in Tapestry by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 21,275 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $661,000 after buying an additional 907 shares during the period. Gagnon Securities LLC lifted its stake in Tapestry by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 39,126 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $612,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sheets Smith Wealth Management lifted its stake in Tapestry by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 18,511 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares in the last quarter. 85.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Tapestry alerts:

TPR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Tapestry from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. HSBC lowered Tapestry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Citigroup lifted their target price on Tapestry from $25.00 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Tapestry from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their target price on Tapestry from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.43.

Shares of TPR stock traded up $0.77 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $35.37. The stock had a trading volume of 98,540 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,780,573. Tapestry, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.18 and a 12-month high of $35.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $32.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. Tapestry had a positive return on equity of 11.91% and a negative net margin of 9.22%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.10 EPS. Analysts expect that Tapestry, Inc. will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

About Tapestry

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, China, Hong Kong, Macau, Taiwan, Europe, Canada, South Korea, Malaysia, Singapore, Australia, and New Zealand. The company operates through three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. The company offers women's accessories, including handbags, such as wallets, money pieces, wristlets, and cosmetic cases; novelty accessories comprising address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and key rings and charms.

Featured Article: Gap Down Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Tapestry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tapestry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.