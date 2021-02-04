Absher Wealth Management LLC Sells 475 Shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Absher Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 22.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,598 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 475 shares during the period. Absher Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Biogen were worth $391,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Biogen during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Accel Wealth Management bought a new position in Biogen in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors grew its position in Biogen by 35.0% in the third quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 135 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional grew its position in Biogen by 113.2% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 145 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirova grew its position in Biogen by 292.1% in the third quarter. Mirova now owns 149 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Biogen alerts:

BIIB traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $262.90. 12,030 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,457,957. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $260.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $268.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.79. Biogen Inc. has a 52 week low of $223.25 and a 52 week high of $374.99.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $4.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.87 by ($0.29). Biogen had a return on equity of 51.00% and a net margin of 35.63%. The firm had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $8.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Biogen Inc. will post 33.63 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Michel Vounatsos bought 3,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $241.31 per share, with a total value of $748,061.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Biogen from $265.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of Biogen from $289.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Biogen from $352.00 to $351.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. DZ Bank raised shares of Biogen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $265.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Biogen from $350.00 to $393.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $307.26.

Biogen Company Profile

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

See Also: How to interpret a stock’s beta number



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIIB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB).

Receive News & Ratings for Biogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.