Acacia Communications (NASDAQ:ACIA) Hits New 52-Week High at $114.77

Acacia Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIA)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $114.77 and last traded at $114.77, with a volume of 20711 shares. The stock had previously closed at $114.60.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ACIA shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Acacia Communications from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Acacia Communications in a report on Monday, January 11th. Craig Hallum cut shares of Acacia Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Rosenblatt Securities cut shares of Acacia Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Northland Securities increased their price target on shares of Acacia Communications from $65.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Acacia Communications presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $99.25.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $90.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.08 and a beta of 0.78.

Acacia Communications (NASDAQ:ACIA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The technology company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.20. Acacia Communications had a return on equity of 11.85% and a net margin of 12.56%. The company had revenue of $158.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.28 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Acacia Communications, Inc. will post 2.18 EPS for the current year.

In other Acacia Communications news, CFO John F. Gavin sold 2,630 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.44, for a total value of $300,977.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Benny P. Mikkelsen sold 3,921 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.44, for a total value of $448,719.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 15,998 shares of company stock worth $1,806,982. 9.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Aperio Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Acacia Communications by 199.6% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 19,117 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,288,000 after buying an additional 12,736 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Acacia Communications in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Acacia Communications by 257.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,180 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the period. Harvest Management LLC grew its holdings in Acacia Communications by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Harvest Management LLC now owns 44,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,999,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its holdings in Acacia Communications by 156.1% during the 3rd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 180,151 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,142,000 after acquiring an additional 109,810 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.55% of the company’s stock.

Acacia Communications, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells high-speed coherent optical interconnect products in the United States, China, Germany, Thailand, and internationally. The company offers embedded and pluggable module products consisting of optical interconnect modules with transmission speeds ranging from 100 to 1,200 gigabits per second for use in long-haul, metro, and inter-data center markets.

