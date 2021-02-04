Acacia Research Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:ACTG)

Acacia Research Co. (NASDAQ:ACTG) was the target of some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Investors bought 2,990 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,082% compared to the average volume of 253 call options.

Shares of Acacia Research stock opened at $7.08 on Thursday. Acacia Research has a 52 week low of $1.75 and a 52 week high of $7.24. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.94. The firm has a market cap of $348.90 million, a PE ratio of 59.00 and a beta of 0.81.

Acacia Research (NASDAQ:ACTG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 14th. The business services provider reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $19.47 million during the quarter. Acacia Research had a net margin of 94.66% and a negative return on equity of 2.86%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Acacia Research by 112.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,722 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 4,083 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Acacia Research by 526.1% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,905 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 8,323 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Acacia Research by 739.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,760 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 12,121 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Acacia Research during the 3rd quarter worth about $71,000. Finally, Shufro Rose & Co. LLC increased its holdings in Acacia Research by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 20,015 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.63% of the company’s stock.

About Acacia Research

Acacia Research Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, invests in intellectual property and related absolute return assets; and engages in the licensing and enforcement of patented technologies. It assists patent owners with the prosecution and development of their patent portfolios; protection of their patented inventions from unauthorized use; generation of licensing revenue from users of their patented technologies; and enforcement against unauthorized users of their patented technologies through the filing of patent infringement litigation.

