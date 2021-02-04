ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the nine analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $118.75.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ACM Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. TheStreet raised shares of ACM Research from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of ACM Research in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of ACM Research in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th.

In other ACM Research news, major shareholder David H. Wang sold 98,983 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.83, for a total value of $7,901,812.89. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 250,323 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,983,285.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Mark Mckechnie sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.45, for a total transaction of $558,375.00. In the last quarter, insiders sold 185,004 shares of company stock valued at $14,650,345. Company insiders own 46.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in ACM Research in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,993,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in ACM Research by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,202 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $748,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in ACM Research in the 4th quarter valued at about $91,000. Calamos Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of ACM Research by 130.6% during the 4th quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 37,675 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,061,000 after purchasing an additional 21,334 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PFG Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of ACM Research during the 4th quarter worth approximately $212,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.23% of the company’s stock.

ACM Research stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $98.65. 10,204 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 339,888. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $88.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.59. ACM Research has a twelve month low of $15.95 and a twelve month high of $113.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a PE ratio of 147.31 and a beta of 0.89.

ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The specialty retailer reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $47.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.17 million. ACM Research had a net margin of 10.46% and a return on equity of 16.48%. On average, research analysts expect that ACM Research will post 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ACM Research Company Profile

ACM Research, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells single-wafer wet cleaning equipment for enhancing the manufacturing process and yield for integrated chips worldwide. It offers space alternated phase of megasonic waves to deliver megasonic energy to flat and patterned wafer surfaces in a uniform manner on a microscopic level; timely energized bubble oscillation cleaning equipment for two-dimensional and three-dimensional patterned wafers at advanced process nodes; and single-wafer tools for back-end assembly and packaging equipment, as well as electro-chemical plating equipment for advanced metal plating.

