ACNB Co. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.25 (NASDAQ:ACNB)

ACNB Co. (NASDAQ:ACNB) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share by the bank on Monday, March 15th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th.

ACNB has raised its dividend by 25.0% over the last three years.

Shares of ACNB opened at $26.40 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.50. ACNB has a 1-year low of $19.00 and a 1-year high of $37.48. The stock has a market cap of $229.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.94 and a beta of 0.12.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of ACNB from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th.

In other news, Director David L. Sites bought 2,126 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $53,150.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 34,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $866,000. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders acquired a total of 2,753 shares of company stock valued at $69,218 over the last ninety days. 3.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ACNB Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking, insurance, and financial services to individual, business, and government customers in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as time deposits and debit cards. It also provides commercial lending products, such as commercial mortgages, real estate development and construction loans, accounts receivable and inventory financing, and agricultural and governmental loans; consumer lending products comprising home equity loans and lines of credit, automobile and recreational vehicle loans, manufactured housing loans, and personal lines of credit; and mortgage lending programs consisting of personal residential mortgages, and residential construction and investment mortgage loans.

