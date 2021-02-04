Acquired Sales Corp. (OTCMKTS:AQSP) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Acquired Sales Corp. (OTCMKTS:AQSP) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a decline of 13.6% from the December 31st total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days.

AQSP opened at $4.00 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.48. Acquired Sales has a 12-month low of $1.25 and a 12-month high of $5.00.

About Acquired Sales

Acquired Sales Corp. does not have significant operations. Previously, it was engaged in selling software licenses and hardware, and the provision of consulting and maintenance services. The company is exploring potential acquisitions of all or a portion of one or more operating businesses involving the manufacture and sale of cannabidiol (CBD)-infused products, such as beverages, muscle/joint rubs, oils, crystals, tinctures, bath bombs, isolate, relief balms, elixirs, body washes, med sticks, lotions, vape pens and cartridges, shatter, and gummies.

