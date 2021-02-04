Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Acushnet Holdings Corp. designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes golf products. The company’s operating segment consists of Titleist Golf Balls, Titleist Golf Clubs, Titleist Golf Gear and FootJoy Golf Wear. Acushnet Holdings Corp. is headquartered in Fairhaven, Massachusetts. “

Get Acushnet alerts:

GOLF has been the topic of several other research reports. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Acushnet from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Roth Capital lifted their price target on shares of Acushnet from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Acushnet from a c+ rating to a b+ rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $33.58.

Shares of NYSE:GOLF opened at $44.49 on Monday. Acushnet has a 12 month low of $20.65 and a 12 month high of $44.78. The stock has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.17 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $41.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.49. Acushnet had a return on equity of 11.38% and a net margin of 5.91%. The firm had revenue of $482.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $410.04 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Acushnet will post 1.52 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Acushnet by 2.9% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 78,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,622,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Acushnet during the fourth quarter valued at $245,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Acushnet by 5.6% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 46,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,565,000 after buying an additional 2,485 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Acushnet by 12.5% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,213,000 after buying an additional 4,003 shares during the period. Finally, Weld Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Acushnet during the third quarter valued at $503,000. 47.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Acushnet

Acushnet Holdings Corp. designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes golf products in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, Korea, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Titleist Golf Balls, Titleist Golf Clubs, Titleist Golf Gear, and FootJoy Golf Wear.

Recommended Story: Rule of 72

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Acushnet (GOLF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Acushnet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acushnet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.