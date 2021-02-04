Acute Angle Cloud Market Cap Hits $2.89 Million (AAC)

Acute Angle Cloud (CURRENCY:AAC) traded up 2.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on February 4th. One Acute Angle Cloud token can now be bought for about $0.0115 or 0.00000031 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Acute Angle Cloud has traded 44.5% higher against the US dollar. Acute Angle Cloud has a market cap of $2.89 million and $258,869.00 worth of Acute Angle Cloud was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Acute Angle Cloud alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $37,101.30 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1,613.77 or 0.04349638 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $147.17 or 0.00396679 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $424.90 or 0.01145241 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 40% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0512 or 0.00000138 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $177.82 or 0.00479289 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $148.78 or 0.00401016 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00003727 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $90.68 or 0.00244399 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.71 or 0.00020787 BTC.

About Acute Angle Cloud

Acute Angle Cloud (CRYPTO:AAC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the ECC 256K1 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 29th, 2017. Acute Angle Cloud’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 250,000,000 tokens. Acute Angle Cloud’s official Twitter account is @AcuteAngleCloud and its Facebook page is accessible here. Acute Angle Cloud’s official website is acuteangle.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Acute Angle Cloud is a decentralized IaaS service ecosystem built via blockchain technology. AAC ecosystem uses a globally shared file storage system incorporated in the Acute Angle PC (Storage Node) and through the Acute Angle Chain allows the quick and easy storage distribution to its users using peer-to-peer hypermedia-protocol. The issued token is AAC an Ethereum-based ERC 20 token. AAC's token main functionality is a payment method within the AAC's network. “

Acute Angle Cloud Token Trading

Acute Angle Cloud can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Acute Angle Cloud directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Acute Angle Cloud should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Acute Angle Cloud using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Acute Angle Cloud Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Acute Angle Cloud and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.